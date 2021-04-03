Jokin Aperribay, president of the Real society, went through the microphones of “El Larguero” to celebrate the Copa del Rey that the San Sebastian team won against Athletic.

Champions: “It is the beginning of something great. It has been 34 years since we raised a men’s football title. I am next to the dressing room and the photograph is the emotion, the joy. The title belongs to the fans and to share the behavior with Athletic” .

Emotion: “Many tears have been moved. Today what I had was emotion.”

Final: “Athletic has been upset in the final minutes.”

Qualification: “Internally the title was longed for and expected. We wanted to bring the Cup to Guipuzkoa”.

Acts: “We will speak with the Provincial Council and see what we can do. More important than the title is the health of the people.”

Team: “La Real has a young team and a very good quarry. We would like it to be the beginning of something very nice.”

Oyarzabal: “This is the host”

The captain of the Real Sociedad, Mikel Oyarzabal, has dedicated the title of the Copa del Rey to all the people who, due to the covid-19 pandemic, have not been able to accompany the team in the Sevillian stadium of La Cartuja. Oyarzabal, With tears in his eyes, he has celebrated that the Royal has been able to dedicate the title to all the people who have suffered in this year of a pandemic. “Giving this to all of them is the best we could do,” he said at the end of the match.

“This is for everyone, for my family, for my friends, for all the enhancers,” he emphasized. “I love you all very much, we are champions and we are going to celebrate it one day all together without any doubt“, has abounded. On the penalty that has given the title to Real Sociedad, Oyarzabal has said that” he was clear about what he was going to do “and” trusted “in himself, the same as his teammates, so he has not hesitated to launch it.

Illarramendi: “We deserved it, there is a lot of work behind it”

The captain of Real Sociedad, Asier Illarramendi, said this Saturday that his team has deserved the title of the Copa del Rey and stressed that “there is a lot of work behind it.” Speaking to ETB after the match, Illarramendi, the captain who has raised a glass 34 years later, He explained that the Royal Society works “every day with this ambition” and has managed to receive “a great prize” for the work carried out.

He has confessed to being very happy after “yesterday’s sadness”, when he was injured during training at the Cartuja, which has prevented him from playing this Cup final. “The youngsters are very strong, this team is like a family and today they have seen each other again on the field,” he added.

Mikel Merino: “The first thing was to scream what gave me my lungs”

The midfielder appreciated the title won by the txuri-urdín team: “We have a person who is calm, one of the benchmarks and a specialist in penalties. He was very calm and for that reason he was completely calm. It has been a difficult few days, I was dragging some annoying ones on my back, I ended up quite touched and it was difficult for me to move. We decided to give myself a few days to be as close to my maximum level and that has been the management, give the body time and I think we have achieved it. They have raised a game What we thought, we knew what Marcelino’s team is like and we took advantage of the times we had the ball and they tried to make a middle block. The first thing was to scream what gave me my lungs and look at the faces of my companions. It has been a long time until this final. We are a family. We had it in our hearts to win a title for all of our fans. “