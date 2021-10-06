Konami he said goodbye to September with a surprise for all the players, but not a very pleasant one. Your new free to play soccer title, eFootball It turned out to be a tremendous disaster. So much so that within hours of being released, it was already the lowest rated game in Steam.

eFootball It came with graphics that looked like a PS3 title, unrefined animations, and a host of bugs. The situation caused the internet to be filled with memes and that Konami apologize for his failed launch. It seemed like it would be the last we would know of this scandal, but we were wrong.

eFootball is already considered a horror game

Inside the virtual store of Steam, players can add tags to games. In this way, they can help others who may be searching for a specific genre. However, some fans have taken advantage of this feature to poke a little more fun at eFootball.

You just have to take a walk around the page of Steam from eFootball so you can see the labels. Although it has some that are relevant, some players added others such as terror, psychological terror, Second World War and sexual content, in order to continue with the humor of the situation.

Of course, it could be argued that the graphics and player models are very good fuel for nightmares. From players whose necks elongate supernaturally, to the model of Messi that seems to pierce your soul with his gaze, there are some images from the title of Konami that you would not like to see in reality.

Unfortunately it seems that eFootball has not seen the end of the taunts of the players. we hope that Konami be able to turn the situation around with all the patches and content they promised for the future. Do you think it can give us a revival like No Man’s Sky?

For more news about videogames, we recommend:

[Fuente].