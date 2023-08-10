Mukhtar al-Kahala, Abboud Abi Khalil, said that the clashes erupted after a truck belonging to the party overturned in al-Kahala, a small town on the road linking Beirut to Damascus.

Loaded with weapons?

“People dressed in civilian clothes immediately cordoned off the truck,” Abi Khalil told AFP. “Some residents of the town suspected it was carrying weapons for Hezbollah.”

He added that a number of the town’s residents gathered around the truck, and the armed men, who were wearing civilian clothes and trying to prevent them from approaching the truck, opened fire on them.

The mukhtar explained that the shooting resulted in the injury of a resident of the town.

The injured person, called Fadi Bejjani, died of his wounds, according to Abu Khalil.

For his part, a security source confirmed to AFP that a person was killed in this clash, also indicating that a Hezbollah member was wounded in an exchange of fire with a number of the town’s residents.

The army came to separate

According to the Lebanese newspaper An-Nahar, “the army came massively to the place, trying to separate the people of the area from the party members present in the vicinity of the truck.”

The newspaper quoted Gabi Bejjani, the head of the Kahala Department in the Kataeb Party, as saying that 3 four-wheel drive cars belonging to “Hezbollah” came to the place.

Commenting on the incident, MP Nadim Gemayel said, “What the army did today is a crime against the state, its sovereignty and dignity, a crime against Kahaleh and all of Lebanon.”

He added, “The army is forbidden to guard a terrorist militia’s truck, a truck of weapons or a Captagon.”

Hezbollah’s story

For its part, Hezbollah announced the death of one of its members in the clash. The party said in a statement that after the truck overturned, “a number of gunmen from the militias present in the area gathered and attacked the truck’s personnel in an attempt to control it.”

He added that “they started throwing stones first and then shooting, which resulted in the injury of one of the brothers who were guarding the truck,” noting that the injured person was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

In its statement, the party confirmed that there had been an “exchange of fire with the armed aggressors,” stressing that “contacts are still under way to address the existing problem.”

In the aftermath of the incident, the people of Kahala announced in a statement that they had decided to block the Beirut-Damascus road in protest.

Mikati continues

The National News Agency said that Prime Minister Najib Mikati followed up with the Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, the circumstances of the incident that took place this evening in the Kahala area.

The prime minister called for expediting the ongoing investigations to uncover the full circumstances of what happened, in parallel with taking the required field measures to control the situation.

The prime minister called on everyone to be wise and calm, not to be drawn into emotions, and to wait for the outcome of the ongoing investigations.

He stressed that the army is continuing its efforts to rectify the situation and prevent things from developing negatively.