Those who have ever had a serious flu or severe pneumonia know how difficult it can be to get back to normal life. What should be done in order to recover as soon as possible from the previous illness?

Not only survive, but also get better

Most people with coronavirus infection carry it mildly. Some (especially children) are even asymptomatic carriers of the virus. But there are those who have been hit much harder by COVID-19. These are, first of all, people with defective immunity. The immune system can deteriorate with age, as well as in connection with various chronic diseases. Among them, for example: diabetes mellitus, arterial hypertension, atherosclerosis, blood diseases, etc. According to doctors, such people often develop bilateral pneumonia and other dangerous complications against the background of coronavirus infection, as a result of which some patients even need oxygen support. and mechanical ventilation.

According to doctors, such patients need thorough rehabilitation. And doctors pin their hopes on drugs, the use of which would help to maintain the immunity so necessary for the body during this period. Today, according to chief freelance specialist in infectious diseases of the Ministry of Health of Chuvashia Sergey Efimov, around the world there is a search for a drug that can strengthen basic therapy in order to prevent a severe course of infection and accelerate recovery.

Maintain immunity

According to the doctor of medicine, the author of more than 60 scientific publications Francisco Harrison (European Union): “The only effective treatment for covid-19 is our immune system. It was the strong immunity that allowed 80% of the infected to transfer the disease easily. Therefore, it is immunomodulation that can help to overcome this disease ”. Our famous scientist also agrees with his Western colleague. “The role of immunity in coronavirus infection is the main one. If he is strong in a person, the disease will proceed in a milder form. But after a covid infection, the body is severely weakened for at least another 3 months, ”says Head of the Laboratory for Vaccine Prevention and Immunotherapy of Allergic Diseases of the Research Institute of Vaccines and Serums named after I.I.Mechnikov of the Russian Academy of Medical Sciences, Professor, Doctor of Medical Sciences Mikhail Kostinov… And since the immune system, which has suffered the brunt of the virus, is severely damaged and depleted, it needs to be supported in the first place. Then the recovery will happen faster.

Therefore, in addition to basic treatment, doctors still use immunotropic and immunomodulatory drugs in the hospital.

“These drugs,” explains Mikhail Kostinov, “by stimulating the patient’s interferon status, normalize cellular immunity, which is severely damaged during infection, and help the immune system to move from the disturbance phase to the calm phase. Immunotropic drugs work at any stage of the disease: at the beginning, in the middle, and at the end of the disease, as well as at the stage of rehabilitation. ”

It is the support of immunity, according to doctors, that can help both during illness, including when a cytokine storm occurs (a strong reaction of the immune system to the invasion of a virus), and during the recovery period.

There are contraindications. Be sure to consult your doctor