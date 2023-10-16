Mauricio Moura assesses that the conflict between Israel and Hamas is at an early stage and that its impacts on the global economy are uncertain

The director of Relationships, Citizenship and Conduct Supervision at B.C. (Central Bank), Mauricio Moura, said that the war between Israel and Hamas is a “humanitarian drama” which has economic implications. He considered, however, that the conflict is in “early stage” and that it is still too early to address its effects on global economic activity.

“[A guerra] It brings new geopolitical risks that may have an impact on the prices of important assets in inflation, most clearly the price of oil, which has a large representation in energy inflation and the spread of inflation in other prices”said Mauricio Moura in live of the Central Bank.

Watch (38min32s):

Moura also argued that most countries are behind Brazil in terms of combating inflation.

Some countries, especially developed ones, are still tightening monetary policy to reduce price index rates. In August, Brazil began a series of reductions in the basic rate, the Selic, after making the biggest increase in the base interest in the 21st Century and maintaining the rate at 13.75% for 1 year.

“Most countries, including advanced ones, have only recently stopped raising base interest rates, or are doing so, to combat inflation. In Brazil, as we started to fight inflation before, because we realized that it was a more lasting and stronger inflationary movement, we now have the necessary confidence from the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) to carry out this cycle of reducing the basic interest rate safely, putting inflation on target”he said.

PIX

Asked about a possible charge from Pix, the director of the Central Bank denied the possibility of fees on transactions:

“There is no, zero intention, to change the way Pix is ​​charged. Not now and not in the future. Pix will continue to be 100% free for common use by individuals […] For companies, Pix can now be charged today, although it is often not due to the companies’ relationship with financial institutions”.