Biden has dropped out for three reasons. The main one is that he failed to reverse – after the disastrous first electoral debate – the perception that he was not the candidate we remembered. Nor among Democratic voters. When a candidate has a smaller electoral diameter than his party… the end is near. That diameter had shrunk considerably in the last 17 days.

The second is that the political and civic coalition around him had irreparably cracked. It was not only the public and private calls of the Democratic leaders in Congress and the Senate, but also the respected voices of Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama. But above all, the civic coalition of donors, celebritiesmedia outlets and activists who expressed their bewilderment, if not outrage, at the Democrats’ paralysis in reacting appropriately. The drop in individual donations and donations from large donors have been a nail in Biden’s political coffin. The final blow from independent Senator Joe Manchin has been key.

And finally, because after the attack on Donald Trump, his reaction and the set of fortunate circumstances that saved his life, the Republican candidate seems different and -at the same time- more Trump than ever. The attack surrounds him with an aura, somewhere between miraculous and energetic, that offers a new version of Trump: apparently not vengeful, serene, surrounded by his entire family -without fissures-, appealing to a divine mandate to “make America great again.”

What can Democrats do to win? In my opinion, they must respond with the candidacy and the presidential binomial to the three reasons why Biden has fallen.

The candidacy must measure more than the party. Overall, he must be able to attract moderate voters, former Trump voters, and reestablish deep ties with the African and Hispanic communities. A party nomination would be a losing proposition. He must be a proposal of American Democratic culture beyond the party itself.

The candidacy must reestablish an electoral campaign strategy that presents “Trump against us”, or “Us or Trump”. A choral, youthful, activist, mobilizing “we” and “we”, a great cultural battle that accompanies a revitalized programmatic proposal. This is not won by the Party, it is won by united, activated and energized Democrats and progressives.

And finally, the candidacy must be surrounded by a new spirit. We must beat someone who seems to have the gods on his side, an opponent who is as invincible as he is detestable, a resilient man who has managed to survive everything: from trials to attacks. To do so, we will also need the emotional, almost spiritual character that the new candidate must provoke, promote and lead. A new energy. Voters vote for what they feel, and think what excites them. That must be the key. A campaign in which every progressive and Democrat in the United States feels that it is the campaign of his life, the most important political moment of his civic career and that he can respond with a unique and exceptional combative energy to the great American question: “Don’t think about what your country can do for you. Think about what you can do for your country” (John F. Kennedy)

Antoni Gutierrez-Ruby, @antonigr Communications advisor

