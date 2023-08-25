This year marks half the deadline for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the ambitious set of global targets approved by the United Nations in 2015. These 17 goals, designed to address today’s most pressing challenges and put the world on a path to sustainability, are aimed at reducing poverty, improving access to healthcare and education, as well as mitigating the worst effects of climate change by 2030. However, as far as regards the achievement of the fundamental objective of eradicating food insecurity [la situación de personas que no saben de dónde vendrá su próxima comida]Much of the progress made over the past decade has been reversed.

When the SDGs were launched, the goal of eliminating food insecurity and malnutrition worldwide within 15 years seemed ambitious but achievable. At that time, hunger levels had maintained a downward trend for more than two decades, largely thanks to increased agricultural productivity and global economic growth.

More information

In recent years, however, the world has been gripped by a series of aggravating overlapping crises, from the covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine, to extreme weather events caused by change climate. As a consequence, hunger has skyrocketed worldwide, and the poorest people suffer the most.

According to a new UN report, approximately 735 million people are experiencing food insecurity, an increase of 122 million people since 2019. It is alarming that seven countries (Somalia, Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Haiti, Nigeria, South Sudan and Yemen) are today on the brink of famine. Not only are we falling short of achieving zero hunger by 2030, but we are worse off than we were in 2015.

So where do we go from this point? To achieve zero hunger, we must first recognize who the majority of the world’s poor are and understand where most of their food comes from. The answer to both questions is surprisingly simple.

Smallholder farmers make up the vast majority of the world’s poorest people and it is they who produce most of the food which are consumed in many developing countries. These farmers have been hard hit by the crises of recent years, and have additionally faced systemic challenges that have kept them trapped in poverty and food insecurity. However, within the current crises there is an opportunity. By supporting small farmers, the international community could take important steps toward ending world hunger.

Smallholder farmers make up the vast majority of the world’s poorest people and produce most of the food

Governments and international institutions can help smallholder farmers and eliminate global food insecurity in a number of ways. First, most small farms in developing countries generate crop yields that are disproportionately low compared to similar crop yields in developed countries. This occurs, to a large extent, because these farmers lack basic inputs, such as improved seeds and organic fertilizers. This situation is particularly evident in the sub saharan africa, where yields of staple food crops are significantly lower compared to world averages. Therefore, increasing access to high-quality agricultural inputs, especially those that help farmers adapt to climate change, could greatly improve food security.

Second, the lack of access to credit prevents most small farmers from purchasing improved agricultural inputs or investing in their farms. It would help to have more global support for the programs that provide them with funding.

Thirdly, small farmers usually harvest their products once or twice a year. This means food must be stored for months to ensure supplies last until the next harvest. Given limited access to adequate storage technology, staple food grains are frequently exposed to damage by insects, molds, and other pests, contributing to post-harvest losses and household hunger. These smallholder farms need greater access to advanced storage options, including low-cost hermetically sealed bags that can preserve produce for extended periods of time, thereby eliminating the need to treat stored grain with potentially harmful insecticides.

Finally, they need better access to viable markets for their agricultural products, allowing them to go beyond subsistence and build reliable livelihoods. The international community, together with public and private sector actors, must do more to strengthen local capacity and encourage investment in agricultural value chains. This would empower a greater number of small farmers, so that they in turn can develop sustainable productive and commercial activities.

Despite the enormous challenges ahead, achieving zero hunger remains achievable. In September, world leaders attending the UN General Assembly will evaluate the progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. If we want to create a world free from hunger, support for agriculture and small farmers must be high on the agenda.

jordan dey He is the executive director of GrainPro, a social enterprise that supports agricultural products being dried, stored and transported in an organic and chemical-free way. Copyright: Project Syndicate, 2023. English translation: Rocío L. Barrientos

You can follow future planet in Twitter, Facebook, instagram and TikTok and subscribe here to our newsletter.