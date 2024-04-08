Sales of used vehicles in Spain closed the first quarter with 482,802 operations, 2.7% more than the same figure for 2023 and a figure that places them at practically double that of each newly registered car.

This figure has been used for years to symbolize the maturity of a used market, claiming that these vehicles should have a much higher turnover, which would lead to a rejuvenation of the vehicle fleet.

The classic examples have been Germany or the United Kingdom, closer to three units than two and, although it is true that renewal is more frequent there, there is also much more penetration of property formulas such as renting, which every four years It brings a wave of lightly used vehicles to the market, in addition to greater purchasing power in them.

One of the realities that the vehicle distribution employers, both Ganvam and Faconauto, accuse is that the Government's fleet renewal plans – that is, the Moves, focused on electric cars and plug-in hybrids – are not attractive enough for that the population prefers to take advantage of them instead of selling the car.

This is demonstrated by the fact that more than 40% of the vehicles, 195,836, 6.4% more than a year ago, were more than 15 years old. This represents a share of two points more than in the first quarter of 2023. According to a statement from Ganvam, “this highlights the difficulties that citizens have in accessing low-emission mobility solutions.”

The young employee is, for both organizations, the lever to guarantee affordable mobility. For this reason, they demand a demand incentive plan that includes vehicles up to five years old, “accelerating decarbonization.”

The best-selling models were those powered by diesel – they accounted for a share of 53.8% in the first quarter – mainly due to their hegemonic position in the market over the last 15 years, although consumers are beginning to opt for gasoline solutions, seeking the C environmental badge.

With this in mind, diesel reduced its share by 1.3 percentage points, while gasoline grew by 2.5. Pure electric vehicles increased their operations by 51.4%, but continue to maintain a marginal position, with 3,967 units sold, 0.8% of the total.