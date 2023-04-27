Last year the reboot of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which has been very well accepted by players who love first-person shooters. And although it was thought that after this game there would be a rest period of at least 12 months, it seems that Activision he’s not going to let that happen.

In a recent earnings call, the company confirmed that they are still on track to deliver a new set of call of duty later this year. For now, it is not revealed to the developer, although it is said that it could be sledgehammer Games. For its part, it is mentioned that it would be linked in some way with the previous video game of the franchise.

Activision once again confirms a “full annual premium release” in the Call of Duty franchise is launching later this year. They did not mention a developer, but it’s widely rumored to be Sledgehammer Games. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile also still set for this year. pic.twitter.com/Itneit5VgF —CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) April 26, 2023

For some months now, rumors have been circulating that there would be a DLC important for CODE: Modern Warfare II, which is why a new video game in the saga would not be released, but it seems that this is going to be forgotten. Now, it only remains to know what the next game is going to be about, since sometimes they go back to the second world war or then they go for something more modern.

Via: comic book

editor’s note: I think it’s obvious that while they’re not joining Microsoft yet, they’re not going to leave their golden goose neglected. So fans of the brand should be happy about the news.