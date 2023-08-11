Upon her return to Ecuador from the United States, where she was “refugee” with her youngest children, Verónica Saraus, widow of that country’s presidential candidate, Fernando Villavicencio, assassinated last Wednesday, stated that the attack that cost her husband’s life is similar to the one that occurred with the candidate for the presidency of Colombia, Luis Carlos Galán, in 1989.

In interview with Blue RadioSaraus, who had five children with Villavicencio, described as a “tragedy” what his family and Ecuadorians are experiencing.

She pointed out that when her husband began his campaign “I always had on my mind the subject of Colombia from the man who was assassinated in the electoral campaign, Luis Carlos Galán. I felt inside that Fernando was always in danger, my husband had 97 percent of probabilities of suffering an attack in the reports of the National Police”.

The widow of the presidential candidate said that the assassination of her husband cannot go unpunished and pointed out to the “correísmo, (which) has ties to the criminal gangs in this country, gangs that have taken over entire provinces, narco-criminal gangs.”



Villavicencio’s wife stressed that Colombian senator Piedad Córdoba threatened her husband two years ago, “I am not saying that she is part of this, but she was one of the people that Fernando denounced for corruption issues and she threatened him in his integrity, in his life”.

