Just because you’ve saved enough to buy something doesn’t mean you can afford it. For example, anyone can buy a bunny in the market for twenty bucks, but just wait until Fluffy’s nose moves up and down a few sips one day. Consultation from the vet, emergency surcharge (because this always happens on a Sunday) plus the cost of special medicinal pellets – it quickly adds up. It is no different with cars.

If you’ve scraped together more than 3 million euros for a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport and maybe even budgeted the insurance and the petrol costs, you’re not there yet. The Malaysian paultan.org got some price indications from a Bugatti dealer in Singapore for servicing a Chiron Pur Sport. And as an owner, you really want to do this maintenance, on the one hand to be able to drive 300+ safely and on the other hand for the residual value of your million-dollar box.

How much does it cost to maintain a Bugatti Chiron?

Let’s start slow with an oil change. A lot of liters of Castrol, sixteen oil plugs and a filter together cost about 22,000 euros. This should be done every 14 months or every 16,000 miles. We suspect that most Bugattis are more concerned with the months than the kilometers.

The prices for cars in Singapore are very high. A VW Polo already costs 50,000 euros and a Prius 100,000 euros. But the 22,000 euros for the oil service seems to correspond with previously communicated prices. The prices that Paultan thus seem fairly representative of other markets.

How expensive are the tires and rims of a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport?

Tires cost at least 7,000 euros for a set. Then you have the ‘normal’ tires, such as Cup 2’s or all-seasons. But actually you want the Michelin Cup 2R TRs that are specially made for high speeds. These cost 38,000 euros for a set. The tires last between sixteen and eighteen months.

Although Bugatti previously communicated that the rims of the Chiron last a lifetime, those of the Chiron Sport apparently need to be replaced, just like the Veyron. They cost 45,000 euros for a set of four and should also be replaced every 14 months. In practice, as an owner, you will simply have to mount a complete set of new wheels and tires every year.

The other maintenance prices are a lot higher

The carbon-ceramic front brake discs cost 45,000 for a set. The blocks cost 10,000 euros per set. Ideally, you want to have your brake fluid replaced right away and have it cleaned. You can deduct 53,000 euros for this. Leroy from Carglass (never forget) can’t help you with your asterisk; so a new window costs 55,000 euros. Windshield wipers cost 3,500 euros.

How much does the maintenance of a Bugatti Chiron cost in total?

Given the periodic maintenance intervals, a Bugatti even costs tons of money if you never drive it. A Pur Sport costs according to Paultan 95,000 euros per fourteen months to have him stand still alone. If you keep it longer, you will also receive different maintenance. In total, four years of maintenance for a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport would cost 350,000 euros. Now yell again ‘then gave it to me’ when one crashes…