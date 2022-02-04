Madrid.- On Thursday, February 3, the actor and host Adal Ramones reported that he was infected with the omicron variant of Covid-19 during his trip to Madrid Spain, where he was to record a film produced by Morena Films.

Through publications on his verified Instagram account, “adalramones”, the leader of the defunct program “Otro Rollo” added that the film will be filmed until March, April and part of May, so his contagion affected only some meetings, physical rehearsals and social activities in the European country.

“I came very happy from Mexico City to participate in the film, we are going to do until March, April and part of May. Suddenly I have Covid, here in Madrid, and I have not gone out. I just went to the first meeting with Morena Films and with the director Paco Caballero and part of the staff, they are super warm. They have treated me incredible,” he said. Adal Ramones before the camera with a mask on.

The Mexican explained that he will spend a few more days in confinement to ensure that he does not transmit the infectious disease to his co-workers when he joins the face-to-face activities in Madrid.

In another video posted by Adal Ramones On the same social network, he was seen dancing happily in his room as a celebration that he was vaccinated on time and that Covid-19 did not cause him major health problems.

Read more: Eduin Caz doesn’t just sing! These are the “changarros” that made them millionaires