Although Elon Musk is already its owner, Twitter has not stopped in terms of platform development, asking for new features and better ways to serve visitors. So recently quite interesting information was released, which is aimed at those who love to share all kinds of media on the blue platform.

In the place known as 9toMac that they are discussing the possibility of implementing mixed publications, that means including images and videos in the same tweet, something very useful for certain specific messages. However, the disadvantage that it would have is not being able to include more images, since currently up to four can be uploaded.

the @Twitter Android app also started adding support for mixing media in tweets (videos and photos in the same tweet) pic.twitter.com/pwfWysPoap — Dylan Roussel 🇺🇦 (@evowizz) May 4, 2022

The implementation of this tool would be very useful, especially for those users dedicated to design, showing in the video part how they make their drawing and with the image they show the finished product. Over time, Twitter has become more visual, so developing this feature would be a big step in making changes.

It is not known how long it has been in development, so it is not certain that it will be implemented in the future. Something that also happened in his day with the much-requested editor of Tweet.

In news related to Twitter. The co-founder of the company gives his opinion on the purchase made by Elon Musk. Affirming that it was a necessary step for the company, thus giving arguments that today do not convince the community. If you want to know more about the subject, we leave you the complete note in the link.

Via: 9toMac