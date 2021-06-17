What the mayor of Tampico Chucho Nader met yesterday in Mexico City with the national president of PAN Marko Cortés. The CEN leader congratulated him on his victory and re-election in the Tamaulipas municipality. From a distance he generated many winks as the government succession approached and, where in the party, the line is very short.

What Tamaulipas officials involved in Q4 yesterday went to the National Palace for a working meeting with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which they did not miss to show off on their social networks. The publications of Senator Américo Villarreal Anaya and RTC director Rodolfo González Valderrama were seen.

What Many comments generated between priistas satisfied and dissatisfied the event “of gratitude” of the state leader Edgar Melhem with the majority of the candidates, because for many the result of June 6 was not what was expected. By the way, it was the majority as there were very notable absences, including Enrique Cárdenas del Avellano.

What Quiet, quiet, was the local deputy of the Citizen Movement, Patricia Pimentel, when her peers criticized the elected governor of Nuevo León, Samuel García, a militant of the orange party, for denying water to Tamaulipas.

What “This little boy who remained as governor, what is his name? He doesn’t even know about laws; I think he must have made a Tik Tok, “said the PRI Olga Garza, causing laughter from the legislators.

What It was striking not to see the PRI federal deputy Mariana Rodríguez Mier y Terán enter the defense of Tamaulipas in relation to the issue of water from the “El Cuchillo” dam and, instead, ask the 4T to account for the maintenance of the presidential plane, this in the permanent.

What Morena’s local deputy, Edna Rivera López, fell to the hospital with an intense headache that prevented her from attending the session of the state Congress this Wednesday, where she was surprised because she surely had something to say in relation to the issues of the Tampico bridge and the conflict over the water of “El Cuchillo”. _

