What Unlike the recent past, the PRI members remembered Rodolfo Torre Cantú and had in mind their candidate for governor of Tamaulipas who died 11 years ago. Photos and messages from leaders such as Edgar Melhem of the State Committee, including the family, appeared on social networks. The only detail was the absence of a petition for justice.

What Tamaulipas Morenoites appeared to congratulate Erasmo González Robledo on his birthday this Monday. It highlights a coexistence that the elected federal deputy had where several guests attended, including Olga Sosa and Eduardo Hernández Chavarría, while the message from Senator Américo Villarreal Anaya reached him on the internet.

What Also with long tablecloths during the beginning of the week was the reelected councilor in Tampico and former state leader of the PRD in Tamaulipas, Alberto Sánchez Neri, where he even received congratulations from the old structure of the Aztec sun party in the state, today practically erased from the map , even though some “assure” it will make an alliance with PAN and PRI in 2022.

What PAN deputies beat in commissions the amnesty law proposed by Morena, which they described as an initiative for criminals. Félix García and Alfredo Vanzzini argued with Edna Rivera and Esther García and told them that they only seek to get the criminals out of jail, while the morenistas reproached them for not having read the explanatory statement.

What Governor Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca said he was in the best position to meet with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and talk about the issues that interest Tamaulipas. There is curiosity to see if this meeting will take place and what will come of it.

What This Tuesday there is an ordinary session in the State Congress, a session with the smell of farewell because tomorrow the ordinary period concludes and also the plenary activity of the outgoing Legislature, unless they return to an extraordinary period before their successors enter on 1 October; But what they had to do, they already did last week. _

