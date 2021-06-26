What Governor Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca reconfirmed César Verástegui Ostos in the conversation for the government succession in Tamaulipas this Friday, by mentioning him during the assistance session held yesterday in Casas. “You are going to hear a lot,” said the president, a message that spread like wildfire throughout the state.

What It seems from the Government Palace in Ciudad Victoria they dictated a line on El Truco, after being mentioned in the last week as the man capable of facing Morena next year. For now, still without concluding the process of Town Halls and Congress, the renewal of the state Executive is heating up, especially in the blue ranks.

What Tamaulipas morenistas walk in the National Palace, although for different reasons. While the superdelegate José Ramón Gómez Leal boasted in his social networks a photo with the undersecretary of Health Hugo López-Gatell, the councilor of Tampico Víctor Hugo Peñaloza brought petitions about missing persons, scholarships, Infonavit and unjust imprisonments.

What Now the Trieltam magistrates are going to pay their salary, since they have to deliberate at least 85 appeals that reached their court, after many of the losers of the June 6 election do not resign themselves to accepting their defeat. Eyes are now on the Electoral Tribunal of Tamaulipas led by Blanca Hernández.

What The Secretary of Education, Mario Gómez, does not give his arm to twist, because while the teacher leader Rigoberto Guevara prefers to pretend that the virgin speaks to him instead of pronouncing himself on the subject, the official said this Friday that the plan to return to the classrooms in August is firm … although some teachers assure that it is not true.

What The PRD did like a fair in the last elections and still wears its bows. For the leader of the Aztec sun, David Valenzuela Arroyo, who wanted to put his son as a multi-member deputy, it is better to go alone to the fight for governor than in an alliance with the PAN and the PRI. He thinks that the coalition should be with the left; But if they give him the order, he will have to bite the bullet. _

.



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...