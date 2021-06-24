What the winks sent by Edgar Melhem Salinas about allying with the PAN or with Morena for the next state election for the governor of Tamaulipas, the militants affirm, seem more like the last nail to the coffin than the rebirth of the political institute that has fallen into disrepair in recent years. five years. That is, the state tricolor president does not want to understand reality.

What For this reason, a front is enlisted within the Institutional Revolutionary to counter the Riobravense, since his relatives are sure he will take advantage of the spotlight as a multi-member deputy to launch for the candidacy in 2022, when he does not have the general consensus not only of the followers, nor even of the few important people.

What the municipal leader of the PAN in Ciudad Madero, Jesús Castro Monroy, is one of the few incumbents in municipal committees to appear to raise up the militancy. “Our party does not lower its guard or slow down,” he said in a video posted on social networks, where he acknowledged “there is a lot of work ahead.” We will see how much echo awakens in the militancy.

What In yesterday’s session in the state Congress, Deputy Francisco Garza de Coss was silenced by Edna Rivera, when he asked Morenoites openly if they had understood the explanation of the reform that prevents another attempt to defile the governor.

What Rivera did not like the tone of the PAN and told him to leave the arrogance, because of those attitudes his constituents no longer allowed him to continue sitting in his seat in the next Legislature and voted against his re-election.

What the cherry deputy Rigoberto Ramos Ordoñez not only supported the PAN initiative, but also demanded that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador face the people of Reynolds and stay a week in the city, from there make his morning. _

