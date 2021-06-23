What The ties of the mayor of Tampico Chucho Nader with the business sector in the southern part of Tamaulipas remain strong and in force. This Tuesday he met with Robert Fleishman and Sergio Rodríguez Almaguer, vice president and director of human capital of GT Global, respectively, where the future plans in economic development for the port were raised.

What The disaster in Altamira not only left many characters in a bad way who decided to join the campaign of Ciro Hernández Arteaga, PAN candidate for municipal presidency, but also the political institute itself in the so-called industrial city, as there will be a rout and they will try to join other games to stay current.

What For this, they affirm in the PRI, they will put a fence for the return of Griselda Carrillo, Carlos González Toral, Javier Gil, Pedro Carrillo, Genaro de la Portilla, Elizabeth Humphrey and others. Thus, all glimpses will be the blue ones, the loyal ones since before 2016, who will try to straighten the ship, at least to contribute in 2022.

What This Wednesday, the PAN steamroller and its allies from the PRI, the Citizen Movement and even Morena, will approve in plenary session a new shield for Governor Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca, seeking to ensure that the next legislature, with a cherry majority, will not do so. to defraud, as the elected legislators related to Q4 have been announcing.

What For this, they will approve modifications to the Political Constitution of the state where it will be established that when the local Congress has determined the non-approval of the declaration of provenance, its decision will be final and unassailable. In the icing on the cake it is taken for granted that some of their local deputies will support the opinion, so they will follow this issue very carefully.

What José Antonio Braña Mojica, who is mentioned for the Political Coordination Board of the State Congress, faces the death of his sister due to the covid; Last year his father died for the same reason, and his aunt Úrsula, her son and her husband, all of them relatives of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, also lost the battle to covid-19. _

