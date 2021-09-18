That In addition to the ceremony to have the distinction of heroic city, Altamira organized a party for Governor Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca on his birthday. As soon as he arrived, he entered the municipal presidency, the formal ceremony was held and they went to a space where the mayor Alma Laura Amparán and her council had the cake prepared.

That The president was accompanied by the municipality of Tampico Chucho Nader, the local deputies Karla Mar and Miguel Gómez Orta, the elect Carlos Fernández Altamirano, the federal legislator Rosa González, as well as the head of the state Executive office in the southern zone Magdalena Peraza Guerra , together with the entire council of the so-called industrial city.

That The members of the Tamaulipas Citizen Movement met in Monterrey for training prior to taking office, led by the governor-elect of Nuevo León Samuel García Sepúlveda. Everyone, including Edgar Treviño from Tampico and Mauro Reyes from Ciudad Madero, was read the primer: show work and not surrender to the majority in the town hall.

That The PAN deputies of the Tamaulipas Congress continue to legislate against the clock. Now they want to shield the Attorney General Irving Barrios Mojica so that the new Legislature, with a Morenoist majority, will not move the mat. To this end, the Blues are preparing constitutional reforms seeking that the official is not at the mercy of a simple majority.

That The outgoing PAN steamroller claims that any decision regarding the prosecutor should be by a qualified majority, the same that the Morenoites and their allies do not have, so it will be necessary to see how the cherries counter all that offensive to tie their hands.

That Two weeks after the new municipal administrations, in Ciudad Madero changes will be presented and it is said that it will be in the Civil Protection office, so Rommel Martínez Flores already prepares suitcases and, despite his efforts, he has not been able to accommodate in another municipality. _