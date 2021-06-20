What According to the accounts of political observers, it is probable that the PAN will reach 6 pluri deputations and Morena 5, while the PRI would scratch 2 and Movimiento Ciudadano 1; If this is the case, the PT would be freaking out on the hill. Is that why it is fighting for the votes assigned to Progressive Social Networks that did not register its pluris in time?

What In that scenario, the blues that would enter apart from the Puppy would be Marina Ramírez, Carlos Fernández, Myrna Flores, Sandra Luz García and, perhaps, Mon Marón’s substitute because he was fifth on the list. Melhem and Alejandra Cárdenas would go from the PRI, leaving Alejandro Guevara on the sidelines.

What from Morena would be Úrsula Patricia Salazar, Armando Zertuche, Nancy Ruiz, Javier Villarreal Terán and Graciela García, while for Movimiento Ciudadano, Gustavo Cárdenas. The issue among the cherries is whether they are going to reach an agreement, since the current bench could never and National Action manipulated them.

What In district III of Nuevo Laredo, the one who gave good accounts to the PAN was the alternate candidate Alejandro Rosas, since he had to operate the entire small border and it is the one that gave the win to Félix García Aguiar, who manages to be re-elected thanks to the votes of Camargo, Guerrero, Díaz Ordaz, Mier and Miguel Alemán.

What After the party in the Campestre de Victoria that generated a covid outbreak and became a national note, there are those who point out to the state Coepris of being painted, the same one that did not act before the massive concerts of campaign closings in the north, center and south of the state. Others see Gloria Molina as a health authority directly responsible.

What The results of June 6 continue to blur political figures, Enrique Rivas was one of the few who could claim to have been re-elected as mayor, in this case of Nuevo Laredo, but when he challenged his defeat in the local council of district I and could not return to conclude his municipal administration because of that appeal, inspires compassion.

.



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...