What The PAN strategy of contesting the municipalities with the largest population where they lost in Tamaulipas is precisely about reversing the final result, but rather trying to lower the parties with fewer votes but enough to place a councilor that seat and have a greater presence in the next councils. Hence, the insistence of the state leader Luis René Cantú.

What many of the militants are disappointed with “El Cachorro” and his acting as head of the official party in the state. Before the election, he had little closeness with the groups or in the territory, nor did he listen to the demands and needs. Now, he tries to show them that the half million voters obtained are the positive ones above all else, something that nobody believes him.

What PRI members such as Griselda Carrillo, Carlos González Toral, Armando López, Genaro de la Portilla and Pedro Carrillo, were left helpless after placing their bet in favor of the PAN in Altamira, clashing with the Morenoist mayor-elect Armando Martínez and having the doors of the tricolor closed. The worst can come from Ciudad Victoria, when the renewal of the State Committee comes.

What At this stage of the game, it is rare to see a child glued to the television to take his classes from a distance; However, for the Tampico director of Radio, TV and Cinematography, Rodolfo González Valderrama, the program has been a success and he boasts it on his social networks.

What There is a run run that Dr. Gloria Molina will leave the Ministry of Health in the coming months, so the union leader of health workers, Adolfo Sierra, is demanding accounts for the frozen positions that the Federation had supposedly already authorized, as well as economic stimuli that, he assures, did not reach them.

What The one who was very happy that Rubén Moreira has remained as coordinator of the PRI bench in the Chamber of Deputies for the next Legislature was the state leader of the tricolor Edgar Melhem, as he has great friendship with him and his wife Carolina Viggiano. The question is whether he will follow the line that I throw at him to, here in Tamaulipas, team up with the Blues who a few months ago did the fuchi to the PRI. _

