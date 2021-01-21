Reading the news of January 17, I observe, with shame, what activists of Mrs. Milagro Sala and the ruling party have done in the Palace of Courts of the City of Buenos Aires, filling the surroundings of it with garbage.

These people seem to forget that Mrs. Sala was tried by all the legal instances established by our legal system, counting on their defense in each instance and found guilty by all of them, which is why such a protest is not made sense.

Mrs. Sala must be prey for their actions and it seems too much to me that they have granted him a house arrest. The concrete thing is that perhaps with this type of maneuver an attempt is made to lie or confuse about the situation of this woman, who has done wrong and must pay for it.

It is very sad to see the Republic with this type of marches and countermarches, where there is not the slightest respect for institutions. If we continue on this path, the country’s situation will worsen.

On Saturday, January 16, some 5,000 people demanded the freedom of the Jujuy leader Milagro Sala. As part of the act, they threw garbage in the courts. Photo: Martín Bonetto.

I only highlight two issues very positively. The first, the journalistic dissemination of the fact so that the people understand the barbarity that is being claimed. On the other hand, the pronouncement of citizens of the province of Mendoza in support of the court ruling.

May the People have the necessary mental agility to notice these types of maneuvers and to take them into account in the next elections.

Finally, I ask the Government of the City of Buenos Aires that, if it has documentary filmic or photographic evidence of what happened, and I understand that it should be, take legal action against these people, much of which can be identified. The right to petition the authorities can’t allow such dislathey that with the money of the town it is necessary to clean what they originated.

Daniel E. Gutierrez

[email protected]

OTHER LETTERS

About the “curse of exporting food”

The economist Fernanda Vallejos, during the Buenos Aires campaign in 2017. Behind, Cristina Fernández.

Fernanda Vallejos, deputy and economic advisor to the Vice President of the Nation, said that exporting food is a curse.

Every day I become more convinced that if the opposition fails to rally around basic democratic and market coincidences that work in most serious countries, we will have a black future as a country.

These economic ideas were already implemented and all the countries where they were applied imploded.

I urge politicians not to allow circumstantial majorities to endanger our democracy and our economy.

Eladio Sergio Castillo

[email protected]

“With rents decisions are made with more damages than benefits”

“In the case of rentals, they cause more uncertainty in a market so sensitive and in need of clear rules,” says the reader. Photo: Diego Díaz.

It is disheartening to see the direction taken by some government decisions that, wielding fallacious arguments, they do more harm than good.

One of those decisions of the Government is the case of rents (mainly housing) in which the solutions are very simple, easy to implement and effective, in addition to going in favor of the laws of the economy. But instead of going the right way they insist on going in the opposite direction causing more uncertainty in a market so sensitive and in need of clear, transparent and open rules.

Even with the bad results in sight, they insist on interventionist policies, absurdly poorly advised, when all professional institutions are clear about the direction that should be taken and are generous in putting their knowledge and professionalism at the service of the common good. This is how they end up hurting those who declaim try to favor.

Politics may have other purposes in this rather perverse alchemy of preserving power at all costs instead of privileging the social good, but public officials of any rank swear to serve the noblest ends that exist. This is working for the benefit of the entire nation.

It is imperative that they use common sense and also go to the advice of professionals and stop following false prophets who will finally worsen the discredit that they already sow. It is not the triumphalism with which they begin their management that remains in the collective memory but the balance when they leave power.

Ernest Leive

[email protected]

“It is necessary to see the clear accounts”

Pink House. Photo Juano Tesone.

The people insist that they want to see the accounts clear, transparent and naked. Where have you seen someone buy something and not know how much it will cost? Let’s just think that either they tell us things crudely or there will come a day when there will be a “fiscal rebellion”. No one will want to pay. Everyone thinks that “charity begins at home” and although we inhabit the country, we are defenseless against the robbers who take our money. If the government does not take action, we will have to defend ourselves and that is very dangerous.

Why don’t they say what’s up? It happens that “I am not investigating you but you are investigating me” happens. But what is being created it’s a throwback and a feeling that they are sacrificing several generations for their own benefit.

“We want to know,” they said back in 1810. Two hundred and eleven years later we say the same thing, but we want the truth.

Gladys B. Rosales

[email protected]

“In the greengrocers they charge anything”

“We have a Secretary of Commerce that does not control anything,” says the reader about the high prices of the basic basket. Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

A couple of years ago I lived in a small field near Cardales. The large fields are dedicated to soybeans, but the smaller fields work vegetables. So that I know how much some vegetables costI know that we consume every day.

Now I live in Capital and I have to endure the robbery of the greengrocers, which charge anything.

Today I spent $ 600 on four nonsense. Honestly, it generates a lot of violence that they shamelessly rob me.

We have a Secretary of Commerce that does not control anything, not only greengrocers, but super Chinese, butchers or anyone who sells you food.

The million dollar question is: Why do we have to bank officials who do not work? What is the secretariat of commerce for?

What is the point of continuing to bank oligarchs, with all the benefits, if they do not defend us?

Our governments, of all colors, were always dedicated to defending their privileges, they don’t take care of us, they use us, they lie to us.

We are the giles who bank satraps and they always take us for stupid.

It would be very easy to know the real costs of fruit and vegetable production, you just have to bother going to Río Luján or to the great La Plata. Kind regards from one more stupid.

Esteban Tortarolo

[email protected]