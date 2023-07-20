A few weeks ago, a PlayStation Showcase was held, an event in which good quality things were presented, such as the first long preview of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and some others that have not given much to talk about, such as the service games that he wants to include sony. And despite the fact that it was fulfilled in a decent way, it seems that it is not the last issue that we will see in the year.

A new rumor has recently emerged indicating the presence of a new event, which would take place neither more nor less than next August, although part of the context really draws attention. As mentioned by the user known as Shpeshal Nickthis event will show new hardware from the brand, including the rumored Slim model of ps5 and of course, more than Project Q.

I had heard a little while back that there would most likely be an August show for PlayStation and the plan was to reveal the Slim there. Maybe they’re going earlier to combat the Xbox/ABK news? https://t.co/8sqyO8gnyx — Nick  (@Shpeshal_Nick) July 17, 2023

It is worth mentioning that there is not talk of a single game, so it is likely that they will only focus on the benefits of hardware, for that same reason you have to stay on the lookout and take the information with a grain of salt. There has already been talk of a new model of PS5but it is not clear if it is the smaller and cheaper version or if it is the digital one to which the external Blu Ray player will be added.