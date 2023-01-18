Months ago a special direct was carried out in which there were several special announcements related to the saga silent hill, this with movies, online series and of course, the much-rumored remake of the second game. However, not everyone is convinced by the idea, since they noticed changes in the face of the main character, james sunderland.

Through an interview with IGNin which they mentioned Motoi Okamotoproducer of the saga, and Masahiro Ito that you can see a more adult person, with more years on herself, and therefore a little different from the original character model. They have answered the following:

After speaking with Ito, we decided to raise James’ age in-game a bit. This is partly because the fans of 20 years ago are now older, and because the average age of people who play video games has also increased. We want to represent James, who is more mature and has had to suffer more in his life, and for that we have raised his age, but only a little. If he looks older to you, it’s not your imagination. You can’t render skin in a nuanced way during the PS2 days. They all ended up looking younger, or at least had smoother skin. Now that we’re in the days of PS4 and PS5, we’re better able to show someone’s exact age, be it someone old, someone in their middle age, someone in their thirties, and more. That’s the reason we decided to go with a more compelling sense of age.

Remember that Silent Hill 2 Remake is planned to reach PS5 and PC in 2023.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: It is obvious that there were going to be changes in the new adaptation, this will also happen with games like Resident Evil 4 Remake. So it will be interesting to see Bloober Team’s new approach.