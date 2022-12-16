It is revealed why James Rodríguez was not a starter in the Greek Cup

Olympiacos has made a big comeback after the break forced by the World Cup in Qatar. Goleando and with an exhibition of Marcelo (he scored a double) has been able to direct his future in the Greek Cup.

The job has been done well and the best news is that James Rodriguez He looks healthy and motivated and that was evidenced in the 4-1 victory against Atromitos, for the round of 16 of the Greek Cup, this Thursday. That in a plus that the technician Míchel wanted to highlight.

The figure in the Cup was the Brazilian but Biel and El Arabi were also reported, while the discount was the work of Kjartannson. The ’10’ played the last 20 minutes.

“The truth is that what we want is for our players to give everything; that’s what Marcelo did tonight. We need a little more time, we all have to agree that Marcelo, James (Rodriguez) and Fortounis they are much better because they all trained continuously. We have to decide and choose which team we want to be on: the team of the first or second half. We must always play as a team,” said the DT.

The search for partners is urgent: “Because of the way we play, It is a fact that James and Fortounis could be in the same 11 as the starting elevenand it is certain that we have to find solutions when Marcelo goes up high, which helps offensively, and leaves a gap. There must be a balance of defense and attack.”explained the Spanish.

James was excited on his social networks with a photo that showed the number 10 and a ball. He feels good and strong and that, after all the ups and downs of his career, is already good news.

The second leg will be played on January 22 at the home of Atromitos.

