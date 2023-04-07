The franchise of one piece It has been a bit silent since the current arc of the manga was reached, and that is because the events have not been so important in order to prepare us for the final ending of the work. However, there are interesting details such as the traitor of Egg headhe finally shows his face after so much mystery.

At the moment it has been established that the character known as the Dr Vegapunk is being persecuted by the world government, specifically by the Marinewho in turn sent the PC0 to the mission. Given this, the doctor has asked for help from the Mugiwara and during all the events a murder that should not have happened has been perceived.

During this arc, he has killed Shakathe first clone of the doctor, this one had vital information to find Stella, but it was finished before everything happened. And who is allegedly guilty is yorkclone number 6. And the reason why he ended up with Shaka would be because of greed and at the same time to become a heavenly dragon.

I wonder what York is leveraging against the WG in exchange to become a Celestial Dragon, since I’m sure she’s not dumb enough to trust their world at face value, so what is she using in this trade deal? Is it just to continue Vegapunk’s research for them or is it something more? pic.twitter.com/oKOGUyxzQI — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) March 20, 2023

So, the idea of ​​being able to make herself a deity has led her to commit something like that, after all the PC0 They are the ones who have promised you this if you help them in the process of taking the real doctor.

Editor’s note: It seems that One Piece is getting better and better with the passing of the chapters, although there is still a lot more to do to make it the most relevant news. As there are three years left to finish the trip, then there is still time.