Among the games that ended the year there were some very striking ones such as The Callisto ProtocolDragon Quest Treasures and also River City Girls 2. However, there were some who did not take much into account, and among them is Marvel’s Midnight Sunswhich may not have been a good investment for the parent company of Firaxis, 2K Games.

According to what the journalist comments in a new publication Jason Schreierhad a conversation with the CEO of Take-Two, Strauss Zelnick, confirming that the game Marvel It has been one of the biggest in terms of criticism. However, the sales part has not been the most positive, and given this, the date is one of the possible reasons.

Some news: Marvel’s Midnight Suns was a critical success but a commercial flop. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick told me in an interview this afternoon that “it’s possible the release window wasn’t perfect” but that he thinks it could have a long tail, like other Firaxis games —Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 6, 2023

Let’s remember that the game was released andDecember 2so it could have been somewhat overshadowed by other great releases, including the new versions of Pokemon, scarlet and violet. It also came a little earlier Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which has become one of the best-selling titles of the year, winning at the time Elden Ring.

This is the synopsis of the game:

When the demonic Lilith and her fearsome horde join the evil armies of Hydra, it’s time to unleash Marvel’s dark side. As the Hunter, your mission is to lead an unlikely team of experienced superheroes and dangerous supernatural warriors to victory.

Remember that the game is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. version of nintendoswitch It has not yet been put up for sale.

Editor’s note: It is a quite entertaining video game, but the fact that it is a strategy experience plays against it. However, it is a lot of fun as long as the mechanics are clearly understood.