Much has been said about the following Grand Theft Auto. While the official reveal of this title will take place in just a few weeks, it seems that fans can’t wait to have more information about this installment. In this way, a new rumor has indicated that the map of Grand Theft Auto VI It would be larger compared to the one in the fifth installment.

Although at the moment we do not have official information, some have taken into consideration the information that was leaked some time ago. GTA VIand they have discovered that the map of this installment, which would take place in Vice City, a fictional version of Miami, It would be up to three times larger than Los Santos in GTA V. This is what was said about it:

“This is the map of Gta 6, based on the filtered clips, we obtained the size of the coordinates seen in each clip to calculate the distance between them. Green areas are those that we know nothing about or have not seen. This is the map compared to the Gta5 map.”

This is the Gta 6 map, based on the leaked clips, we got the size from the coordinates seen on each clip to calculate distance between them.

Green areas are the ones we don’t know anything about/haven’t seen.

Of course, the fact that certain information is part of the game code does not mean that we will see this day one. One of the biggest rumors about the next Grand Theft Auto, is that you will receive constant updates that expand, not only the story, but the map.

Previous reports have indicated that the map of Grand Theft Auto VI will be smaller compared to the GTA V day one. However, as the new installment receives expansions, we would see more and more areas in this title. We would only have to wait for this information to be confirmed during the presentation of this game at the beginning of next December.

Nowadays, open world games need an extensive map so that the player can explore as they wish. Thus, It seems like the developers are taking this as a competition to see who has the biggest world possible.. This results in videos that show us how long it takes a person to travel from point to point.

However, it’s not all about the size. In addition to looking at how big a map is, it’s also important to consider the activities we encounter along the way. Not only side quests and additional content are important, but the way we travel through this world is very important. This is one of the main reasons why Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom They are so loved, as they transform the simple act of going from point to point, into something extremely fun, with endless options that adapt to each person’s playing style.

Yeah Grand Theft Auto VI does something similar we would have in our hands one of the best open world experiences today. However, considering the focus is always on the tanks, Rockstar will have to find another way to make exploration entertaining, and something the player will always be interested in.

We remind you that Rockstar plans to reveal the next Grand Theft Auto at the beginning of next December. On related topics, GTA VI I would have expansions for the story. Likewise, more information is revealed about the protagonist of this installment.

Grand Theft Auto VI has the potential to be one of the best games of the decade. However, it has been 10 years since GTA V, and a lot has changed in the way players enjoy open world games, and if Rockstar is not able to give us the next step for the genre, then not many will enjoy this installment.

