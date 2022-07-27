One of the most well-known memes today is the DOOMa game that carries with it the joke of being played practically on any existing device, this led some users to believe that it could also be played on a meter of the CFE. And now, this port of the game has been proven by investigation to be totally fake.

One of the most notable clues behind all this was that there are no such convincing images released on the internet, one of them is of very poor quality, even for some modern phones. For its part, there is no video that proves that this is real, thus leaving viewers with more doubts as to why such material has not been released.

Another proof that it is only an edition is the LCD screen of the meter, since it has no other function than to let users know the level of voltage that is reaching the device. Also, the image looks identical to the one taken from a calculator running the game, so it could easily have been photoshopped and adapted.

With this we conclude that no, a meter of CFE I can not run DOOM unless they dismantle its components, swap them out for new ones and thus be able to manifest the game through the screen. Even so, many users fell for the initial trap released a short time ago, so in the end they managed to fulfill their mission.

Via: Reddit