Without a doubt, the graphics cards of Nvidia they are at their peak, since a short time ago the new components of the 40 line went on sale, the same ones that were sold out shortly after being put on sale. However, things might not turn out so well for some users, as they reported that these cards have reported results involving incineration.

Very recently, the user of Reddit, reggie_gakil, shared photos of a newly sealed power connector and cable on your graphics card RTX4090, titled “RTX 4090 adapter burnt out” with a caption that reads “NI don’t know how it happened, but it smelled bad and I saw smoke. ”

On the other hand, one more user than Reddit he replied: “You are not the only one. This also happened to me today.”. This follows reports that PCI-SIG, the consortium that sets the standards for PCI, PCI-X, and PCI-Express connections, was aware of potential “security issues under certain conditions.” And now, Nvidia would be investigating.

This means that the new generations of Nvidia in RTX Y gtx, they will have to use more electricity than usual, so users must have stable enough power sources. There are many gadgets like Nope breaks and others, so it does not hurt to check the page of Nvidia to check how much voltage each card uses.

Even the competitors. Radeonhave mentioned that the connector will not be used 12VHPWR for those who like to buy their products.

Via: Kotaku

Publisher’s note: These examples can tell us that not only do we have to have the money to buy the card, but also equipment that can withstand high voltages, since not only Nvidia products are used. The processor, monitor, fan and so on also use their respective power.