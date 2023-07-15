Blizzard is going through a new stage of greatness, that is precisely because Diablo IV It has been well received by people, this despite the fact that certain fans have criticized it negatively. And now, there has been talk that a franchise would be back, one that is quite beloved within the environment of those who enjoy strategy titles.

The next game in the acclaimed series StarCraft It seems to be on the way so some clues have been indicated. This has been indicated by the journalist Jez Corden, mentioning that it is currently under development in Blizzard. This as part of a response to someone who asked if the purchase of Microsoftif they will revive the series.

StarCraft II was the last game in the series, which was originally released in 2010. The release had a series of expansions, the latest of which came in 2016. However, since then, Blizzard has been quiet about the franchise, focusing on Overwatch and Devilamong others of not much importance.

For now, we will have to wait to see if string He’s right. Maybe during the blizzcon this year we know a little more about the news.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor’s note: The truth is, it’s a good decision to launch a next installment of Starcraft, so announcing it at the next edition of the fair would be an excellent idea. It serves that in the meantime people lower their courage with Overwatch 2.