The end of the year was painting to be something important in the video game industry, especially due to the launch of The Callisto Protocol, title that in the end failed to convince specialized critics and fans. And that has led to the game developer’s parent company, kraftonto make adjustments after having invested just over 162 million dollars in the game.

After the survival horror game failed to wow gamers and critics alike at launch, the game’s poor sales have caused it to krafton lower your target stock prices, according to the latest report. Therefore, in effect, the desired sales were not reached on the platforms divided between consoles and pc.

According to reports, krafton I expected The Callisto Protocol sold 5 million copies, but for now there is talk of approximately 2 million. So for now they are a bit far from the goal they want to exceed. Perhaps, this will be redeemed when the DLC is released for the platforms it was released for.

Remember that the game is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: PSU

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, this game promised a lot, but in the end the expectations were not met. At least it wasn’t a disaster like what happened at the time with Cyberpunk 2077.