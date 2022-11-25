It seems that Neymar has a curse with the World Cups. The star of the Brazilian team was injured again in a World Cup and the concern for his recovery has everyone on the edge of the seat.
‘Ney’ was injured in the game that they won 2-0 against Serbia at minute 79′ by Antony. A foul that led to a sprained ankle forced him to say goodbye to the pitch at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, but fortunately for the Brazilians, not for Qatar 2022.
According to the latest reports, the PSG star would be out for the remainder of the Group Phase. In other words, he would miss the next two matches for the verdeamarela, but he would be ready for the direct elimination phase in the Round of 16.
The first match that Brazil will miss on the 10th will be against Switzerland, which will be held on Monday, November 28 at Stadium 974, in Doha. It is a very important game, since both teams have three points and here the first place in Group G could be defined.
Neymar’s second absence with the Brazilian team would be on Friday, December 2, in the match against the Cameroonian team, at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. However, if the results favor the cariocas, in this match they could rest their starters, so there would be no major problem.
In case of passing as the first group, their match would be on December 5. In case of being the second place in Group G, their Round of 16 match would be on December 6.
In other words, Neymar will be able to rest from 10 to 11 days in order to be physically fit to continue participating in the World Cup.
