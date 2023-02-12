Asunción.- “It has arrived, it has arrived, Sergio the Dancer has arrived“, says one of the most remembered verses in the successful bronco songAlthough, surely you never thought to see the dancer himself on stage.

This recently happened in Asunción, Paraguay, during one of the bronco concertsa moment that was immortalized thanks to the TikTok account of the northern group.

In the clip you can see a overweight man forcibly go on stage to dance in front of the public holding a glass with alcohol. Of course, the security tried to lower it as it happens on those occasions but the musicians asked not to do it.

That was how the Paraguayan he stayed next to Bronco and began to move his body to the rhythm of ‘Sergio el Bailador’a classic in the Mexican regional.

The public inflamed with the steps of the spontaneous, to such a degree that it was difficult to hear the lyrics of the song. This changed when the chorus began and everyone began to sing in unison: “”It’s here, it’s here, Sergio el Bailador has arrived”.

Who is Sergio the Dancer?

The Bronco group uploaded to its TikTok account ‘@grupobronco’ the video that you will see later and made it clear that Sergio the Dancer is not Mexican, but calm down, not Paraguayan either. This fictional character as popular as ‘La Chona’ is all of us.

It is enough to have the rhythm in your veins, lose your fear of what they will say and move your body as only you know how to do it.

But, How is Sergio the Dancer? The protagonist of the success of Bronco He is a good friend, nothing presumptuous, with a good heart and in love.

She likes to go to dances at La Fama and San Nicolás. One of its main characteristics is that it has grace to move with flavor and attract attention. The latter causes the girls to be upset with their way of dancing.