John Madden’s game had a sealed curse for whoever was on its cover

The Madden video game cover it soon became an obsession for NFL players. The popularity of the industry, as well as the prestige granted by knowing the face of the entire organization for the following year was not a small thing for everyone, but from 1999, something strange began to happen.

The curse of the Madden

Just in his second year, Garrison Hearst of the 49ers set franchise records and countless marks that earned him one of the most outstanding players of the entire season, despite the fact that John Elway’s Broncos finished a season. dreamlike.

Hearst was the face of Madden 99 and with it began the curse. In the second game against Atlanta, he broke his right ankle, causing a loss for the remainder of the season. No one could explain the unexpected injury, because just like in cavalry stories, heroes only hurt themselves in the heat of battle to come back stronger.

With the unveiling of the Madden cover curse, 13 years in a row (what a number) any player on the cover of this game was significantly injured to affect their teams and their aspirations; and this curious coincidence affected from to hall of famers, such as Brett Favre, Larry Fitzgerald, and Drew Brees, even star rookies and even legends of the physical play, such as Ray Lewis and Troy Polamalu.

Michael Vick Was Injured Without Even Starting The Season His Cover Year On Madden | Source: NFL

The unexpected end of the curse

In 2012, Peyton hills he took the cover after a Hollywood-worthy season, with a change in position, a start on the bench and a season of more than 1,500 combined yards. The curse seemed imminent, but since the Browns are special at ruining themselves badly, it didn’t affect him. But nevertheless, He only played 10 games and his performance dropped a lot, derived from some contractual problems and physical discomfort mid-season. The effectiveness of this match was far less shocking, but anyone would think “come on, it’s the Browns.”

This was just a warning of what could really end with a curse like this: Calvin Johnson, the NFL Megatron was next on the cover list … and had a season of records and iconic games, who marked his career and solidified his legend as one of the best receivers to have played the game in the modern era… and playing for the Lions.

From that year on, Madden’s curse has only hit twice, once for Rob Gronkowski, the Injury Czar, and for Adrian Peterson, that from that year on he could only try to alleviate the damage that was done to his foot. However, all the other years we have seen the star players healthy and, despite having good or bad seasons, finish them.

The change in the state of the game

The way the NFL is played now is vastly different from how it was played two decades ago. The physical, violent and dominant game of the legendary teams of the last decades of the 20th century changed to become much more fair to the health of all members of the sport.

The Madden curse, more than a terrible coincidence, was the mark and the sign of how terribly devastating an intense six-month season of constant hitting was for players. Two decades ago it was common to see players break every so often in every season., so appearing on the cover was just an unfortunate coincidence.

Rob Gronkowski couldn’t escape curse or injury for his entire career | Source: The Boston Globe

However, the league and players have increasingly called for rule changes to defend their fitness for the duration of their careers and for posterity. In addition, improvement in protective equipment, under modern technologies, it is much more efficient than with the simple padded pads of before.

Now it is possible to see an old man of more than 40 years play at the same physical level as the next star in the league and the injuries are less and less serious in most cases. That is the curse that had to be broken.

