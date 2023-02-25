Per vaccination location of the GGD, an average of a few dozen people per week come to get a corona shot. The GGDs must be ready to administer 100,000 injections per week, but last week less than ten thousand people showed up. The Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport says it has good reason to stick to this.
Ellen van Gaalen
Latest update:
08:58
