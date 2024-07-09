Mexico City.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador justified the release of Latinus data because, he said, it is public money from a foreign account.

During the morning press conference, López Obrador questioned Latinus about why it is bothered by the dissemination of its data, if they “are constantly reporting alleged cases of corruption against us.”

“They are angry, they should calm down, how can we not report it if it is public money, and also from a foreign account? If they are constantly reporting alleged cases of corruption against us and are in favor of transparency, why does it bother them? He who owes nothing fears nothing, that is what I think,” said AMLO.

“Furthermore, they have the right to express themselves. We are not authoritarians, we just have enough of hypocrisy, because it is the characteristic of conservatives, they are very hypocritical, very corrupt and very authoritarian and I can prove it scientifically, it is historic.”

“But precisely because of this hypocrisy, they only see the speck in someone else’s eye and not the beam in their own; it is a kind of dogmatism, of alienation.”

“That is why it is best not to get involved, not to get angry, not to fall into any provocation and to do our work without hate, without resentment.”

“We just need to clean up and purify public life, and we are not going to talk in the abstract, like them.”

Journalists accuse persecution

Last Thursday, Reforma reported that the company Latinus and some of its collaborators, such as Lorenzo Córdova and Denise Dresser, accused persecution and a possible violation of the personal data law, after Pablo Gómez, head of the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF), disclosed the company’s financial operations and payments to collaborators.

During his morning press conference on Monday, President López Obrador added that Latinus pays “conservative journalists” with public funds.

“If we say that Latinus has public resources and from there conservative journalists who are against the transformation of the country are paid and we prove it, what is the crime?”

The head of the Executive later accused Latinus of stealing money for medicines from the people of Mexico.

“Why all the fuss about the Latinus issue? Because they were involved in the business of buying medicines, they stole the money for the medicines of the people of Mexico, the equipment,” he complained.

“The Latinus company that receives money is supposedly from the states, because it is not known whether they delivered or not, purchases of medicines and equipment.”

‘Pablo Gómez was having a fit’

The president sent a hug to Pablo Gómez, who was hospitalized at the end of last week.

López Obrador said that the head of the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) is fine, although he was “having a fit.”

“By the way, a hug to Pablo Gómez, he was having a fit, but he’s fine, he’s very fine, I’m informed, Pablo, I was informed from the beginning and I knew everything they were doing to you, the study they did on you, that you came out very well and keep going, keep going.”

In the middle of last week, Gómez led a report in AMLO’s morning press conference in which he disclosed Latinus’ financial operations and payments to collaborators.