It is proposed to link the size of maternal capital with the birth rate. For subjects with a low birth rate, payments are proposed to be doubled. Such a bill will be submitted to the State Duma on March 12 by deputies of the “A Just Russia – For Truth” faction, led by Sergei Mironov.

“This draft federal law has been prepared in order to implement the message of the President of the Russian Federation to the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation dated February 29, 2024, in which the President proposed additional assistance to the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, where the birth rate is below the Russian average,” says the explanatory note to the bill, which is available in at the disposal of Izvestia.

The document notes that the total fertility rate is now used to determine the birth rate. The overall rate of 2.1 children per woman is called replacement level fertility. Among the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, its minimum value is typical for the Leningrad region – 0.87, and the maximum for the Chechen Republic – 2.74 (for 2022).

At the same time, the birth rate above the population replacement level (2.1 births per woman) as of 2022 was only in three constituent entities of the Russian Federation: the Republic of Tuva (2.51 births per woman), the Chechen Republic, the Altai Republic (2.07 births per woman ).

“In order to maintain the birth rate in Russia at the replacement level, the state needs to take additional measures aimed at stimulating large families and improving the standard of living of families with children,” the document explains.

As noted, according to preliminary data from Rosstat, over the past year the birth rate decreased by another 3%, the natural population decline was about 500 thousand. The birth rate – the average number of births per woman – is about 1.4. And for population growth you need at least 2.1, this is the so-called reproduction level. To change the demographic situation, it is necessary to expand measures to support fertility and large families.

One of the most effective measures in this regard is maternity capital,” Sergei Mironov explained to Izvestia.

It is proposed to double maternity capital in regions where the birth rate is below 1.3: according to data for 2022, these are 23 constituent entities of the Russian Federation, note the authors of the bill. For regions where the coefficient is below 1.75—that’s 55 subjects—payments increase by one and a half times. In regions where the birth rate is close to the replacement level, but still below the required 2.1, the amount of maternity capital increases by 1.3 times.

On February 29, during his address to the Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed extending the family mortgage and maternity capital programs until 2030. The head of state also proposed doubling the tax deduction for the second and third child.

In addition, Putin announced a new national project “Family”. The President pointed out that all measures taken by the state in this area must be effective and produce real results.