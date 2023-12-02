The police even confiscated a tray of sweets from the family of Palestinian Amani Hashim, but she is so happy to have been able to take her children to school for the first time in seven years that she tells it as just another anecdote. This is the time she spent behind bars until November 24, when a prison officer opened her cell and told her: “You’re going home, you have five minutes to get ready.” As the Israeli prison authorities have tightened conditions for prisoners following the October 7 attack – removing, for example, electronic devices and television time – he did not know that the news programs opened that day with a story that concerned him. fully: Israel and Hamas were preparing to exchange hostages and prisoners within the framework of a ceasefire that ended up extending for a week, until it collapsed this Friday.

“Tears started to fall. So much so that my cellmates helped me pack. “I don’t wish jail or my enemies,” says Hashim, who in 2016 said goodbye with a Facebook post before heading to the Israeli military checkpoint of Kalandia, between Jerusalem and Ramallah, and accelerating in the direction of a soldier. He caused her “serious bodily injuries,” according to the Israeli Ministry of Justice’s list of 300 minors and women potentially eligible for release in the exchange, of which two-thirds have left. The car ended up full of bullets, but she was alive to serve a 10-year prison sentence that she ended up serving three years ahead of schedule.

At 37 years old, Hashim was released on Friday along with 23 other women and 15 minors. When he arrived at his home in East Jerusalem, he found – he remembers – several surprises: how much his 10 and 11-year-old children had grown (the Covid epidemic has already limited prison visits) and how hooked everyone is on their cell phones. Also with the fact that, while Israel celebrated the return of its kidnapped people (which strikes a chord nationally), dozens of its police officers made sure that no one in the neighborhood could set off fireworks, gather, play music, give speeches or hand out candy. It is the usual thing in Palestine, which has on a pedestal those whom Israel technically calls “security prisoners.”

Hashim brushes it off, smiling from ear to ear. “Celebration was in my heart, and no one could take that away from me. Hugging my family again is not measured in the number of people who celebrate with me,” he points out. He assures that the police separated the people and it took him a while to see one of his children again. And that before, in addition to the release document, they made him sign another one with the conditions: it was forbidden to speak through a megaphone, it was forbidden to display Palestinian flags, it was forbidden to distribute sweets. “They made it clear to me that if I did, they would arrest me and my family again,” he adds, before recounting that his father told one of the agents: “You can’t stop me from eating.” knafe [un dulce típico de la zona] in my house”, and he replied: “Yes I can, and you will see.” In the end, the private family celebration was limited to the four walls, with the room secretly packed and trying not to raise their voices. It was, in his own words, a “bittersweet” celebration for the dead in Gaza.

Amani Hashim, at his home in the Beit Hanina neighborhood of East Jerusalem, this Wednesday. Antonio Pita

Their neighborhood, Beit Hanina, is eight kilometers from the city of Jerusalem. After taking it in the Six-Day War of 1967, Israel included it in the municipal area, in a controversial decision that tripled its size. In the eighties, it was annexed. For this reason, the Israeli police rule here today, avoiding the images of joy and the cheers for Hamas that have welcomed former inmates in the areas of the West Bank under administrative and security control of the Palestinian National Authority, such as Ramallah.

Both the police and the prison service depend on the Ministry of Public Security, converted into a broader one, National Security, when the far-right Itamar Ben Gvir demanded it to enter Benjamin Netanyahu’s Government last December. Ben Gvir – a friend of demagogic and effectual measures – met last week, in view of the exchange, with the heads of the departments under his charge. “My instructions are clear: that there be no expressions of joy. Victory celebrations give support to those human scum, those Nazis,” he said, according to his office. The head of penitentiary services, Katy Perry, was ordered to put an end to any attempt to have prisoners still in prison celebrate the goodbye of her former colleagues. And the police, Kobi Shabtai, “iron hand” against any attempt at a party or show of joy, as well as police reinforcements in the neighborhoods where former inmates return.

A wall that is too green

Eyad Aawar bursts out laughing when he points out where the “iron hand” reached. He says that, before his teenage children Qassam and Nasrallah arrived home, the police forced him to cover some graffiti on an outside wall in white to announce (as is customary in the Arab world) that a member of the family had made a pilgrimage to Mecca. “It bothered them that there was so much green,” he says. It is the color of both Islam and the flag of Hamas, the Islamist movement that killed some 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped more than 200 on October 7, triggering the current war. Under the white paint you can sense the silhouette of the Kaaba, the stone that pilgrims surround in the most sacred place for Muslims. He also had to remove old decorations left over from Ramadan half a year ago.

Exterior wall of Eyad Aawar’s house in East Jerusalem, which the family had to paint white. Antonio Pita

Qassam, 18, and Nasrallah, a minor, were arrested in July 2022 for throwing a Molotov cocktail at a settler bus. The first received a sentence of 26 months in prison; the second, 30, for this and for other crimes, such as supporting terrorism or inciting violence with a nationalist basis, according to the list of the Ministry of Justice. The two are named after the historical Arab leader after whom the armed wing of Hamas is named and the top leader of the Lebanese militia of Hezbollah, respectively. Exactly the two main armed groups fighting Israel these days.

The father went to pick them up at the – these days ultra-protected – police station in the Russian compound in west Jerusalem. “A police officer sat on the table and started making all kinds of threats at me. To tell me that we couldn’t gather people, hand out candy, or, above all, set off fireworks. That he would take care of sinking me if we did.”

Already in Silwán (East Jerusalem), the agents approached the house and told them that they did not want a single celebration between the door that leads to the building and the fence of the compound. “They insisted that only the closest relatives would be allowed in. There was even a drone flying over to make sure there would be no concentrations of people. They took over the neighborhood, even with shooters, as if this were Jenin or Gaza,” he says.

Today, the two released teenagers receive hugs from family, neighbors and acquaintances that they did not have that day. The living room of his house in the Silwán neighborhood is full of people coming and going. Nasrallah, wearing a pendant from historic Palestine (present-day Israel, Gaza, the West Bank and his home, East Jerusalem), began to dream of his release when new prisoners arriving in the wave of arrests after October 7 told him what that they did not know: that that day Hamas and Islamic Jihad took numerous hostages in Israel. She never knew that she was on the list of the 300 potential releaseees (she just found out it exists), but on the first day of the exchange she suddenly saw several inmates disappear from other cells. On November 26, a guard told him: “Hey, you’re going home! But if I see you on TikTok, you’re going to get your medicine!”

