“No emergency element arose,” said Paulo Sérgio de Oliveira e Costa about the Voepass plane crash

The Attorney General of Justice of São Paulo, Paulo Sérgio de Oliveira e Costa, stated this Saturday (10.Aug.2024) that it is still premature to consider suspending the operations of the Voepassaccording to information from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

“No emergency element has arisen that would lead to any action to interrupt activities”he said. The statements were made to journalists at the Oscar Freire Institute of Forensic Medicine, in the west zone of São Paulo. The institute is identifying the victims of Voepass flight 2283.

Costa stated that the Public Prosecutor’s Office will also join the investigation effort. “We will also investigate through the Civil Police, our agencies, the Public Prosecutor’s Office itself, in addition to the federal spheres that will act on this issue”he said.

Company continues operations

Voepass (formerly Passaredo) trips continued to operate normally this Saturday (10.Aug.2024), despite the accident on the afternoon of Friday (9.Aug), which killed 62 people (4 crew members and 58 passengers), according to the airline. However, there were some delays due to the reorganization of the network due to contingency, according to Voepass.

“Flights are operating normally. Voepass Linhas Aéreas informs that the delays in its schedule yesterday and today occurred as a result of the reorganization of the network due to contingency.”said Voepass in a note sent to Poder360.

Plane crash

The plane crashed on Friday (9.Aug.2024) in Vinhedo, in the interior of the State. It had taken off from Cascavel, in Paraná, and was headed for Guarulhos International Airport, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. The flight crashed in the area of ​​a condominium called Recanto Florido, in the Capela neighborhood.

The city of Vinhedo is 79 km northwest of the capital of the State of São Paulo. It has 76,540 inhabitants.

