The author gives a voice to compatriots who live far from Russia and gives us a glimpse of a country hidden behind Putin’s propaganda.

Frankfurt/ Moscow – Loving your country doesn’t mean anything good in Germany. It means patriot, right or at least AfD-to be a voter. On the other hand, if you imagine a person who… Russia loves, people believe she is Putin’s friend. She would stand behind his propaganda Ukraine war advocate. Yelena Kostyutschenko is none of that and yet she called her book “The Country I Love: What It’s Really Like to Live in Russia.”

In October 2022, Kostyutschenko was allegedly poisoned in Munich

Kostyutschenko was a journalist for the newspaper critical of the government Novaya Gazeta. This has no longer been allowed to be printed since March 2022. The author witnessed how four of her colleagues were murdered. She now lives in exile in Germany. But here too she is not safe. In October 2022, Kostyutschenko is said to have been the victim of a poison attack in Munich. In August 2023, the investigation was carried out according to reports from the TIME continued when she developed health problems.

She will still stay in Germany, in Berlin, for now. If she were to travel back to Russia, she tells Fr.de from Ippen.Media, she would most likely be arrested. This is what happened to the critical US-Russian journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, who was taken into custody on October 19th while visiting her family. It’s the day I meet Kostyutschenko at the Frankfurt Book Fair.

Kostyuchenko: “Love does not require obedience, lies and silence”

Despite everything that is happening in the Ukraine war, she misses Russia, says the author. How does it work? “What Wladimir Putin What the Russians are saying right now is, if you like your country, kill Ukrainians; if you love your country, be silent or obey.” For him, love of homeland means loyalty to the state.

But Kostyutschenko distances himself from this image. “Love does not require obedience, lies or silence. It requires you to take a very close look at what you love. And it requires that you do your best to take care of what you love.” For her, loving your country doesn’t mean being patriotic, but being activist. Having the goal of making the place better.

Kostuychenko, who is a lesbian herself, once took to the streets in Moscow to fight for LGBTQ rights. For them, this is an act of love for their country.

Alcohol consumption in Russia has increased since the Ukraine war

If we think of Russia in Germany, we see Putin and horror images of the war in Ukraine. In her book, Kostyutschenko portrays the everyday life of Russians, who we in Germany don’t hear about. They do not live in Moscow, but in suburbs or small villages of the country. They are extremely poor, uneducated, rail workers or sex workers. “Understanding these people is just as important as understanding Putin.”

The protagonists in her book often have no choice but to drown their worries in alcohol. In fact, alcohol consumption in Russia has increased since the Ukraine War. According to market research company Nielsen IQ, alcohol sales in Russia increased by 4.2 percent in 2022 compared to 2021.

Mental illnesses have also been on the rise in Russia since the Ukraine war. Figures from e-label manufacturer CRPT show that Russians spent 5 billion rubles (63.2 million euros) on antidepressants in the first nine months of 2022 – 70 percent more than in the same period last year.

Putin’s propaganda shakes the relationship between Kostyuchenko and her mother

Russia is also a large number of people whose voices are not heard. It defines more than Putin’s propaganda, that’s what Kostyutschenko wants to say with her book. Nevertheless, it is precisely this fascist ideology that separates Kostyuchenko from her mother. Because she firmly believes in propaganda – in what is on Russian television. According to new surveys half of Russians consider their country to be a “great power”.

“Sometimes I think we live in two different countries,” Kostyuchenko says to her mother at one point in the book. “It’s hard for me to listen to her because I hear so much manufactured propaganda between the lines. I don’t want to talk to TV, I want to talk to you, I think. And she replies, “I am,” she says. Her mother once called her a traitor because she was a critical journalist. But the political differences do not change their mutual love.

Kostyuchenko says she probably won’t live to see the end of the ongoing war in Ukraine. That’s how comprehensively she assesses him. Nevertheless, she is convinced that Russia will eventually become a democratic state. “It will happen if we work hard enough.” (Felicitas Breschendorf)