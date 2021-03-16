M.ith Juventus Turin, Cristiano Ronaldo has just written another disappointing football chapter. In the round of 16 of the Champions League against his compatriots from FC Porto it was over again prematurely. What were those times when the multiple world footballer won cup after cup with Real Madrid in the premier class. They may come back soon.

Coach Zinedine Zidane opened the door for Ronaldo to return to Real Madrid now. When asked “Sky Italia” whether there was anything to the rumor of the 36-year-old’s return to Spain, Zidane replied: “It is possible. We know Cristiano, we know him as a person and we know everything he did for Real Madrid. “

Zidane, who himself played for the Spanish record champions from 2001 to 2006 and was Ronaldo’s coach from 2016 to 2018, however, limited: “At the moment he is a Juventus player, we have to respect that.” But such statements should only be owed to the fact so as not to stir up unnecessary dust and possibly upset Juventus when things get serious.

Hazard hurt again

Portugal’s European champions still have a contract with Juve until the summer of 2022. In Spain, it is speculated that Ronaldo could then return to Los Blancos, for whom he scored an unbelievable 311 goals in 292 games. In 2018 he moved to the “Old Lady” in Italy for 100 million euros. There, too, he impressed with many goals, but it didn’t really go in the Champions League.

Eden Hazard will be Real Madrid, who will meet Atalanta Bergamo in the second leg of the second leg this Tuesday (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League and at DAZN), meanwhile will not be available for several weeks again. After a first 15-minute mission after a six-week forced break due to a muscle injury in his left thigh, the Belgian international is now paralyzed by an injury to his right thigh muscles.

The 30-year-old has been sliding from one forced break to the next for some time. Since moving from Chelsea to Spain in 2019, Hazard has only appeared in 36 of 87 competitive games.