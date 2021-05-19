Dubai (Union)

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection signed a memorandum of understanding with a French pharmaceutical company, with the aim of providing medicines to cancer and heart patients who are destitute and unable, in cooperation with charities registered in the country. According to the memorandum of understanding signed with the French company Servier, the initiative will be launched (Yesser), which aims to provide medicines to patients, through sustainable solutions that ensure the continuity of the drug’s delivery to the patient, according to the treatment plan prescribed by the treating doctor.

The memorandum was signed at the Ministry’s headquarters in Dubai in the presence of Dr. Amin Hussein Al-Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for Health Regulation, Anthony Malle, Director General of “Servier”, Dr. Magdy Abdo, Director of the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries Scientific Office in the company, and Khaled Mohsen, director of drug economics for the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in the company. And Anas Al-Safarini, Director of Axios.