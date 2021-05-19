The Ministry of Health and Community Protection signed a memorandum of understanding with a French pharmaceutical company, with the aim of providing medicines to cancer and heart patients who are destitute and unable in cooperation with charities registered in the country.

According to the memorandum of understanding signed with the French company “Servier” at the Ministry’s headquarters in Dubai in the presence of the Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for Health Regulation, Dr. Amin Hussein Al-Amiri, the initiative “Yesser” will be launched, which aims to provide medicines to patients through sustainable solutions that ensure the continuity of drug access to The patient according to the treatment plan prescribed by the attending physician.

The memorandum comes as a continuation of the good legacy that he planted to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, by providing appropriate treatments free of charge for people with limited income, within the framework of the strategic partnership that brings the Ministry together with the most important pharmaceutical companies in the world.

The general manager of “Servier” company, Anthony Malle, said that “Yusr” aims to help 600 patients with colon or rectal cancer, stomach cancer, arterial hypertension patients and stable angina pectoris, by providing medicines to patients who are unable to afford the cost of treatment.

He added, “The initiative will provide medicine to the beneficiaries for a full year, in line with the treatment plans issued by the treating doctors, praising the efforts of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection in providing medicine to needy patients.”

Malleh affirmed the company’s keenness to contribute to patient support programs to alleviate their suffering, especially those with limited income, as part of its commitment to social responsibility.

For his part, Director of the Scientific Bureau of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Dr. Magdi Abdo, said: “We are proud of the participation of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection in launching an initiative aimed at supporting patients who are unable to bear the cost of treatment and who meet the conditions of support, according to the treatment plan and according to the prescription of the treating doctor.” He pointed out that the initiative is in line with the plans of the Ministry and the company to provide appropriate treatment for patients with limited income, in order to provide a health system based on the highest international standards.

He continued: “Through the humanitarian initiative, patients who are not covered by insurance that covers the total cost of treatment will be able to obtain the necessary medicines, in order to achieve their commitment to the treatment plan prescribed to them by the doctor.” The initiative will be implemented in coordination with charitable societies, to provide medicine to those in need, according to the treatment plan, after assessing the patients’ financial and social condition.





