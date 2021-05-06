One of the officials who participated on Wednesday in the ceremony in Ensenada led by President Alberto Fernández, gave his reasons why Cristina Kirchner chose not to make a speech, despite what had been previously announced.

This is Jorge Ferraresi, Minister of Territorial Development and Habitat, one of those who shared the stage and who did make a fiery speech. Now, he referred to the striking silence of the vice president.

“It is overwhelming that Cristina has not spoken. It synthesizes that what Alberto said is the thought of a political unit that yesterday (on Wednesday) showed itself as it is like what happens in the government, “he said in dialogue with Futurock.

The expectation in the act of launching the Reconstruir housing program was set in the presidential speech, after the judicial setback of the Supreme Court regarding face-to-face classes. But also in the words of the vice president, in the midst of the internal between La Cámpora and the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, due to the failed departure of the Undersecretary of Energy, Federico Basualdo.

Act in Ensenada delivery of homes Alberto Fernandez, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner Sergio Massa Veronica Magario and Jorge Ferraresi photo Presidency

The last time that Alberto and Cristina had shared an act before Ensenada was in 2020, at the Ciudad de La Plata Stadium, where the vice sent a message to the Cabinet when talking about “officials who do not work.”

Even the press release of the Presidency of the Nation sent to all the media detailed that between the words of Governor Axel Kicillof and those of the President, those of Cristina Kirchner were going to be heard.

“If he had spoken, it would have been said that he spoke and what he said. And if he did not speak, why did he not speak “, the national official complained the day after the act.

Ferraresi also chose to highlight the idea of ​​unity of the main referents of the Frente de Todos, in the midst of weeks of tension within the national Cabinet.

“The photo of the unit after what was talked about these days is important. Not the photo, but the content that was said on the spot. And we all agree that he synthesized that speech of all is the President, “he declared.

JPE