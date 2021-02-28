The ceramic measure to two teams injured (follow the game live on AS.com). The Athletic visit to Villarreal with the need to reconnect with the path of triumph, to return to being the safe and forceful team of a few weeks ago after the two punctures against the I raised, who have compressed LaLiga and reduced the mattress on the head and the defeat in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against him Chelsea. A single goal scored in three games and the feeling that without the success of Luis Suarez and with Llorente away from the area everything is more difficult.

The first arrive warned penalty and a yellow would leave him without a derby against Real Madrid. The second has been suffering a lot playing as a winger or right winger and will have the relief of returning to the middle with the presence of Vrsaljko in the last game before taking Trippier back. The Croatian returns to the team after missing two games and joins the discharge of Héctor Herrera, who has already recovered from the coronavirus. Simeone could bet on two natural players on the rails, with Vrsaljko on the right Y I gave it on the left to return Lemar to playmaker. João Félix and Saúl are the great sacrifices in the starting scheme.

The Villarreal for his part, he goes to the appointment after certify your classification to the quarterfinals of the Europa League with an initial scare against Salzburg. Now, Dynamo Kiev looks into the distance. In LaLiga, the European positions have been complicated with the six punctures in a row that accumulates and also sees as an obligation win at home again, something that has not happened in the competition since January 2. That phrase of a Luis Aragones which Simeone continues without reaching in victories, since he keeps a but the last three punctures have prevented the tie.

The rojiblanco team always suffers a lot when you visit The ceramic. Simeone has only added two wins in his eight visits as a coach and stop at Gerard Moreno and Alcácer It is his great concern after linking eight consecutive games by conceding. The yellow submarine already managed to score in the Wanda Metropolitano and opening Asenjo’s goal is the other great mystery for Cholo. But no room for another prick, on the night of today triumph is necessary.