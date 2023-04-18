This was confirmed by the boy on Instagram. And she would already be dating someone else.

After the rumors of the crisis that followed one another before Easter, the official confirmation has now also arrived from a person directly concerned: Luca Salatino and Soraia they broke up.

To confirm everything, the former competitor of the boy thought about it Big Brother VIP who wrote a few simple words in an Instagram story: “It’s over between me and Soraia, please respect this moment“. A confirmation that also suggests the difficult moment that the young man is experiencing.

A few weeks ago, rumors had already arrived about a crisis between the two. The gossip expert Deianeira Marzano he had alluded to a possible break, to an Easter lived apart between the two.

Today the confirmation of the end of that love that seemed very strong to hear what they said to each other when Luca was locked up in the house of the GF. For example: “I will love you purely because you are the most amazing person I have ever met. I love you, you are my life”- Soraia’s last words on TV.

Are you already dating someone else?

And instead apparently the girl would already be dating another young man from How. She always was Deianeira Marzano to reveal the gossip. In addition to the video report that immortalizes Soraia as she gets into the car with a boy, there would also be those who reveal a detail about the alleged mysterious man in the car: “Entrepreneur from Como. Everyone in Como knows it“.

But there is also another report from a neighbor of Soraia who not only revealed that Luca never set foot in that house, but also said he saw another boy enter it.

“Hi, I’m from Como and I live three meters away from you. Our balconies practically border. She never entered the new house with Luca. I confirm that everyone here knows she’s with this other guy. She confirmed it to a mutual friend who has another one” – this is the content of the report.