A letter to the House of Representatives of 31 pages full of reforms in youth care, with nine voluminous appendices, reports and calculations, five new ‘guiding principles’, three improved ‘preconditions’, various legislative processes, a ‘reform agenda’ and a cartload of policy intentions – Maarten van Ooijen, the new State Secretary for Health (which includes youth care) cannot be denied his zeal.

The package that the Christian Union politician sent to parliament on Friday is the answer to the storm of criticism that has hit youth care in recent years. In 2015 this was changed and municipalities were given a much more important role. Seven years later, this system change is partly reversed.

“Youth care is broken,” said Van Ooijen, the youngest minister (32 years old) in the cabinet, in an explanation of his plans on Saturday. de Volkskrant† The proposed reorganization will be discussed in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. One of the hot topics: an intended cutback of half a billion, which the cabinet has not yet completed.

The problems in youth care are undiminished, according to a recent report by the combined Inspectorates of Health, Justice and Security. They conclude that “the entire youth protection chain collapses because of all the weak spots”. This is partly due to the shortage on the labor market and the outflow of qualified personnel, but also to the strong growth of so-called ‘light youth care’ – including help with exam stress.

Youth care increasingly expensive

1 in 7 children now has contact with youth care agencies in one way or another. In 1997 this was still 1 in 27. As a result, youth care has become increasingly expensive. The government now spends 5.6 billion on youth care, compared to 3.6 billion in 2015.

One of Van Ooijen’s plans is to reimburse (heavier) youth care only if there is a ‘proven effect’. People will soon be responsible for minor educational problems.

The emphasis on the effectiveness of treatments lost sight of the youth care reform in 2015, says Leonieke Boendermaker, lecturer in youth care at Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences. “That was seen as ‘old thinking’. We were going to do it completely differently and organize youth care close to the people. As a result, practitioners started to reinvent the wheel themselves. It is good to constantly think about which solution works and which does not.”

The question is what ‘proven effective’ youth care is, says Gerda Huijbregts, director of the Noord-Brabantse Combinatie Jeugdzorg and chairman of the Collaborative Youth Care Association (SEJN). This includes 29 youth care organizations that exchange information and conduct research. “Youth care is a young science, in which we have only been collecting data on a large scale for about fifteen years. This has been happening in the medical world for many decades. Moreover, one child needs a good intervention, while another benefits from a broad inventory of what care the whole family needs. Sometimes that can be a roof over your head.”

It is good that the cabinet is putting the importance of cooperation first, says Huijbregts about the plans. Institutions affiliated with SEJN can already see on a dashboard how they score compared to the other participants on all kinds of indicators, such as the duration of youth care programmes.

This kind of collaboration has not been self-evident since 2015, says Huijbrechts. On the contrary: in recent years institutions were forced to compete with each other to conclude care contracts with municipalities. The result: unnecessary bureaucracy and complex administration. Huijbregts: “It is now virtually impossible to work efficiently.”

Circus

More emphasis on effectiveness should not lead to a ‘whole circus of monitoring’, says Annemiek Harder, professor of scientifically substantiated youth care at Erasmus University in Rotterdam. She thinks the low-threshold exchange of data is a good idea, also to identify treatments that do not work. “We know, for example, that militaristic, bootcamp-like processes in youth care are not a good idea. These can be counterproductive, as can repressive interventions, which isolate children.” But in the end, she says, it’s all about helping aid workers do their job better, “no matter how you shape all the reforms.”

