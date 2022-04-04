Use roads and highways to collect and store electricity on paper it is a very good idea, ecologically sustainable and technically not impossible. However, at present, it is not yet impossible to implement wide-ranging services on the Italian territory, partly due to lack of resources, partly due to the need for more experimentation.

Talking about innovative systems for the production of electricity on the road are, on the Anas site, Susanna Brusi and Stefano D’Ambrosio from the Technological Infrastructure, Plants and Energy Unit of the company that manages the majority of Italian roads. “Roads and motorways can become a valid source of alternative energy, being exposed both to natural phenomena such as sun and wind, and to the load of the vehicles crossing them. However, as technologies are still being tested, the installation and maintenance costs are high and the efficiencies are still not too high. We are still talking about applications in the exploratory phase, far from the real potential they can offer. New studies and further investigations are therefore required, all the more so, because the horizon in sight seems promising“, They write. But what are the projects at stake?

Photovoltaic

A good system could go through the construction of a road surface with integrated photovoltaics for the production of electricity and ice defrosting systems. The experimentation of this application was carried out in China on the Jinan South Ring Expressway, for a stretch of about 2 km including two lanes in each direction. In the experimentation panels were installed on an area equal to 5,875 m², covering two lanes and an emergency lane. According to the filmmakers, 1,000,000 kWh / year of clean energy could be generated, without considering shading and dirt on the surfaces. Based on the (few) data provided, the system would cost € 371 per m².

Microturbines

The microturbines can be installed on one side of the carriageway, in the middle of the road, in correspondence with the traffic divider, or integrated into the motorway dividers. The advantage of the central reservation installation is to receive a double push from opposite directions and therefore a greater energy production. There are some applications in China, Turkey, the United States and the United Kingdom. For the blades we are talking about carbon fiber or recycled plastic. The indicative cost of a wind microturbine is at least 2,500 euros.

Piezoelectric materials

There is the possibility of collecting the kinetic energy of vehicles passing through the roads. Both vehicle pressure and vibrations induced on the pavement can be used to drive piezoelectric transducers to convert mechanical energy into electrical energy. The generators are wired in series to obtain a collective output. From the point of view of efficiency, 1 kilometer of piezoelectric road lane can generate up to 44,000 kWh / year with traffic volumes of 600 vehicles / hour per lane. The first experimentation of piezoelectric roads was in Israel with the Innowatech company and then continued in California.

Charging on the go

Electric vehicles in transit could recharge through huge induction copper plates. The technology used on the road that recharges vehicles is called DWPT (Dynamic Wireless Power Transfer), and is formed by a series of plates embedded 8 cm under the asphalt in the center of the roadway, one or more plates under the vehicle, a system that communicates with connected vehicles and infrastructure that provides electricity for charging. The ElectReon company in collaboration with various European and Israeli partners is carrying out several test sites in Sweden, Israel, Germany and Italy, along the Brenner motorway since 2020.