Wall Street crosses a bad streak. It seems that the American stock market has lost attractiveness for investors and the profitability offered by its planned benefits is not enough to assume the risk of variable income, if compared to the return that the fixed income offers. This is one of the reasons why he is promoting a rotation towards the bonds. That the bond offers more profitability than the bag is anomalous and the last time it occurred was at the beginning of the century, when the bubble of the Puntocom.

The S&P 500 has bounced only 1.2% so far this year, while the price of the American bonus at 10 years has risen 5.6% at the same time, according to the last closure. Deepseek led to a change of screws in the market, since before the irruption of this artificial intelligence model (AI) it was the bag that climbed and the bonus that lowered. In fact, the gap between the two is greater if its behavior is analyzed since the end of January and the scene of the Chinese startup. From that moment, The American index falls 2.4% and the bonus rises 6.6%.

But Deepseek is only one of the reasons, since there are others that have more to do with the American bond and the prospects of seeing an improvement in the management of the deficit of the world’s first economy. The Republican government is determined to lower financing costs and bond guards are within the administration itself. Elon Musk leads the Government Efficiency Department (Doge) and Scott Besent is the Treasury Secretary. The first wants to reduce public spending and, according to their department’s own data, they have already managed to reduce the government’s bill with A saving of 65,000 million dollars, although it is not much about excess expense. The second wants Reduce the 3% deficit of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2028 from the current 6%.

Before Trump was elected president, at first, it was considered that his policies were going to be inflation. For example, the imposition of tariffs all over the world or tax reduction. But, in parallel, the president has insisted that he wants to reduce the financing costs and their bond guards are in it. An analysis of Bloomberg Calculate that, if Doge gets 100,000 million dollars savings, inflation could reduce 0.2 points. If that figure rises to 600,000 million, the effect on the consumer price index (CPI) could be 0.8 points.

That scenario would be ideal for Trump, since the American president has openly asked the Federal Reserve (Fed) that lowers interest rates, which would reduce the price of money in the short term. Although it seems that the Central Bank does not have too many reasons to make monetary policy more flexible, Doge could influence inflation and, consequently, in the Fed, and later in the bonus.

It may happen that Musk, Besent and Trump get the profitability of the American bond, which affects the mortgages, to the real estate market or the companies. That is, to longer term financing costs. Regardless of what may happen, since Trump is unpredictable, the profitability of the T-not It has gone from 4.6% to 4.3% (the reverse of the rise in its price) from the inauguration in the United States.

In addition, the government has been lucky, since the latest macroeconomic data has also led to the downward movement of the 10 -year bonus profitability. Consumers’ trust has weakened considerably in February. The Conference Board indicator has registered its greatest fall in almost four years (August 2021) and the Expectations Subindicator has been below the 80 points, which usually anticipates a recession. And this has helped be More appetite for US debt.

It is logical that investors now see the bond with better eyes than the stock market, if you take into account how the profitability offered by each of these two assets in recent years has evolved, creating An anomalous situation, in which the bonus gives more return than the stock market, despite involving less risk for investors.

For more than a year now, the US bonus with expiration at 10 years offers a return to expiration greater than the benefits of the S&P 500. That is, the returns offered by the coupon of the bonus exceed those who promise the bag, a comparison that, when it has occurred in the past, He has preceded tense moments for the bag.

The reality is that money always looks for the greatest returns, adjusted to the risk that is assumed, and the variable income is an asset that involves more risk than the bonus, a public debt title backed by the US economy and considered the risk -free asset par excellence on the planet.

There are no risk incentives

In spite of the latest fixed income and variable sales purchases, the US bonus with 10 -year expiration still offers a profitability greater than the stock market index, so, if this trend continues, this can be one of the reasons: The debt title remains at 4.29%, compared to 3.72% offered by the benefits of S&P 500 in the next 12 months. The differential is one of the highest that has been seen since, at the beginning of 2024, the return of the bond exceeded that of the bag for the first time in two decades.

In fact, the last time in which this had happened, before this cycle, was at the beginning of the century. The bonus had been quoting with a higher profitability than that of the stock market, an anomaly that lasted for a long time and had a traumatic ending for investors: The outbreak of the bubble Puntocom. The end of one of the largest bubbles that are remembered in the stock market again left the market in a normal situation, with the stock market offering more profitability than the bonus from 2003 to 2024.

The outbreak of the crisis left a lesson on the intersection of profitability of the bond and the bag: when this anomaly occurs it is important to increase caution, and be prudent with the variable income, since it can be a sign that the valuations of the bag have gone too far. Now this is the case, in the opinion of many analysts, which They consider that the market has gone too far.

It must be understood that, when this situation occurs, the return to normal can only be produced by three ways: an option is that a strong increase in the expected benefits for the stock market that adjusts the profitability offered by the index is confirmed; Another is that there is a fall in the profitability of the bonds for an increase in investor purchases; The third way is the most traumatic: that the bag falls, adjusting to the rise the benefit offered by the actions (at cheaper prices, without deterioration in the expected benefit, the return of the benefits increases). It can also happen that any combination of the three previous assumptions coincides.

At a time when the fear of a brake in economic growth is increasing, and taking into account the relationship between the expected returns for the stock market and the bonus, It seems that fixed income is better positioned to attract investor money, since it can act as an active refuge, and more now, with a profitability superior to the one promised by the bag.

However, you still have to clear a piece in this puzzle, which can influence markets. At the close of Wall Street the Nvidia results are presented. The market will evaluate the expense that is being done in artificial intelligence (AI) and how strong the demand for processors is strong. Technological figures can condition the direction of the market; either unleashing a turn in the bags or confirming the current positioning in favor of the bonds.